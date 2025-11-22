Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 53,307 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,884,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,307 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $361,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in TotalEnergies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,250,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,179,000 after buying an additional 58,236 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.9% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital set a $73.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.96.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

