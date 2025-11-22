Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 197,395 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,871,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,395 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $336,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,048,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,618,000 after buying an additional 30,774,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after acquiring an additional 857,098 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,851,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,543,000 after purchasing an additional 702,763 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,455,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,703,000 after purchasing an additional 207,882 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

