Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQL

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,591,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967,548 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.35% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $542,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 325,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,374,000 after purchasing an additional 54,844 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter worth $8,009,000.

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.87.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

