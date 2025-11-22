Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225,768 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,869 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $689,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,963,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,489,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,730,415,000 after purchasing an additional 734,449 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,338,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,652,523,000 after buying an additional 191,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,326,000 after buying an additional 400,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after buying an additional 1,016,187 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC set a $343.00 price target on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.30.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.3%

Autodesk stock opened at $290.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,700. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

