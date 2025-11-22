Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,862,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,105 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $604,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Pinterest by 7.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,455,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 60.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $3,558,613.38. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 607,291 shares of company stock valued at $21,128,964. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE PINS opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “hold (c+)” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.