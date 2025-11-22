Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of NVR by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 5,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,952.70. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,382.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,376.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7,630.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,616.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $130.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,366.67.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

