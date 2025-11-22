Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,090,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $342,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Reliance by 50.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Reliance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,015,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Reliance by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 132.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RS opened at $275.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $347.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Reliance’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.00.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

