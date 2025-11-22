Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,721,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91,437 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $395,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3,914.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in State Street by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,512.24. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Stock Up 0.9%

STT stock opened at $114.32 on Friday. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $122.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of State Street from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.92.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

