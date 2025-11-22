Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (IBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IBD stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

Get Inspire Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 899,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after acquiring an additional 225,994 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 613,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,308 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 29,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period.

About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.