Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $242.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.04. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

