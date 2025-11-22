LegalZoom.com, Inc. $LZ Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of LegalZoom.com worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 8.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,186,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after buying an additional 166,385 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,585,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 648,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 442,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 113,769 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.05%.The firm had revenue of $190.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. LegalZoom.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

LZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America raised LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Miller sold 23,506 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $226,362.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 868,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,364,878.01. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,551,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,833,123.92. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 65,825 shares of company stock valued at $672,184 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

