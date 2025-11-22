Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

