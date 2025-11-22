MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,473,180,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 61.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,632 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,338,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,828 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,557,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,160,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,377,000 after purchasing an additional 640,306 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.52.

Progressive Trading Up 0.4%

Progressive stock opened at $226.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.69.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 41,987 shares of company stock worth $10,257,508 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

