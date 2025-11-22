Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in TEGNA Inc. $TGNA

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of TEGNA worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in TEGNA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 36,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,008,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,944,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TEGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.25.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $650.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.28 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 14.99%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

