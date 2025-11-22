MAI Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,151 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $13,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $156.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.74. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

