Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $4.10 Million Investment in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,101,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth $59,133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 47.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,742 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $177,405,000 after acquiring an additional 838,057 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $67,612,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 50.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,972,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $138,865,000 after purchasing an additional 658,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,902,930 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,274,536,000 after purchasing an additional 606,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Tapestry Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $105.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 166.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Howard sold 25,029 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $2,565,472.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,785. This represents a 31.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 73,231 shares of company stock valued at $7,530,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

