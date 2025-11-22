Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 68,900 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Wolverine World Wide worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth $85,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 12,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $413,127.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,414.50. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 11,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $257,304.96. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $524,573 and have sold 37,236 shares valued at $1,079,704. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

