First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 28th

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This is a 0.7% increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

FCAL stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 319.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

