MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 140.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,824 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Fiserv by 218.5% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 960.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of FISV opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

