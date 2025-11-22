Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $360.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $377.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

