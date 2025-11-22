Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,106 Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,962 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SEA were worth $27,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SE. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in SEA by 7.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of SEA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SEA from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Arete downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded SEA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $131.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.55. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $199.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.52). SEA had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 6.80%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SEA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the Internet company based in Singapore to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

