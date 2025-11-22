Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $28.49 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 139,909 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $28,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.39.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.02 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. This represents a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,265.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

