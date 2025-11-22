Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,057 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CRH by 62.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,755,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,608,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,591,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $597,888,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 58,695.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,830,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,179 shares during the period. Eleva Capital SAS bought a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,562,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CRH by 24.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,558 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

