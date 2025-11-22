DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 97.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.31, for a total transaction of $11,048,707.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total value of $10,295,187.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,813,943.54. This represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 499,707 shares of company stock valued at $127,140,411. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $189.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.40 and a 1-year high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on DoorDash from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $330.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $316.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.62.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

