Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 923 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $80,739,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $1,003,335.71. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $122.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.