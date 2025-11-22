Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 1,456.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 698,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Celsius were worth $32,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 1,476.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Celsius by 939.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,827,812.50. This trade represents a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $456,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,281,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.73. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

