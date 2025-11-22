Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,385 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $45,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.8%

COF opened at $207.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.71 and its 200-day moving average is $211.43. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. The trade was a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total value of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $21,169,993.26. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 274,013 shares of company stock valued at $61,045,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.