Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $62.77 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for about 1.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $62,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,057,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,892,000 after purchasing an additional 296,719 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,939,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,237,000 after buying an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,821,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,328,000 after acquiring an additional 144,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,872,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,541,000 after purchasing an additional 119,158 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $219.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.43 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

