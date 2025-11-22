Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $31,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 4,976.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after buying an additional 1,574,701 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $16,906,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 20,006.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 835,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 831,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,200,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,150,000 after acquiring an additional 743,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $9,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In related news, CFO Lawrence B. Mallard sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $505,220.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 177,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,566.79. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTES opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.25. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $855.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.95 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.93%.Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

