Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,073 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $198,685,000. M&G PLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 113.0% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,164,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,670,000 after buying an additional 617,939 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Republic Services by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,869,000 after acquiring an additional 437,190 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 749,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,860,000 after acquiring an additional 396,041 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 27.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,763,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,009,000 after acquiring an additional 384,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.91.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $219.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.89 and a 200-day moving average of $233.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.43 and a 1-year high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

