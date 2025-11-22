Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Trading 5.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.70 and last traded at GBX 2.38. Approximately 836,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,065,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25.

Westmount Energy Stock Down 4.0%

The company has a market cap of £3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.29.

Get Westmount Energy alerts:

Westmount Energy (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westmount Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmount Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.