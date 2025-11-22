Comparing CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CGI Group and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI Group 11.01% 18.53% 10.14% PDF Solutions 0.44% 4.22% 2.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CGI Group and PDF Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI Group 0 3 1 1 2.60 PDF Solutions 1 0 2 1 2.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CGI Group currently has a consensus target price of $117.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.46%. PDF Solutions has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.44%. Given PDF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than CGI Group.

66.7% of CGI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CGI Group and PDF Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI Group $15.91 billion 1.23 $1.24 billion $5.26 16.67 PDF Solutions $206.71 million 4.76 $4.06 million ($0.01) -2,492.00

CGI Group has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CGI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CGI Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDF Solutions beats CGI Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI Group

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company operates in Canada, France, Spain, Portugal, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, Poland, Baltics, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czech Republic, India, the Philippines, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Western and Southern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. It also provides Design-For-Inspection (DFI) systems, such as DFI On-Chip Instruments; eProbe Non-Contact E-Beam Tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) system, which includes CV Test Chips and pdFasTest Electrical Testers, as well as Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected using the eProbe tool. In addition, the company offers Cimetrix software products that enables equipment manufacturers to provide industry standard interfaces on their products; and software-as-a-service, software related services, and characterization services. It sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing suppliers, original device manufacturers, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

