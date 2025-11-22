Legal & General Group Plc Buys 172,507 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,507 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.64% of Emerson Electric worth $480,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,129,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,217,139,000 after buying an additional 695,105 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after acquiring an additional 980,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,143,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,610,958,000 after purchasing an additional 89,192 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $128.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

