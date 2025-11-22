Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $38.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.3333.
Several research firms recently commented on CRTO. Weiss Ratings cut Criteo from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price target on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 30th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,451,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after purchasing an additional 456,633 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 90,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.56. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.70 million. Criteo had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Criteo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
