Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.42% of AppLovin worth $496,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APP. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $810.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.27.

NASDAQ:APP opened at $520.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The company has a market cap of $175.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $611.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.95.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 2,350 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $1,393,362.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,954.44. The trade was a 38.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 202,900 shares of company stock worth $123,646,538 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

