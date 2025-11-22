Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.35 and last traded at GBX 9.65. Approximately 1,605,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 531,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.20.

Nanoco Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX (1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a positive return on equity of 419.06% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

