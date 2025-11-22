Bank of America Cuts PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $140.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. New Street Research downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on PDD in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 target price on PDD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $113.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day moving average of $118.57. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.47. PDD has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 4.3% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

