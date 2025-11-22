Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Financial Survey

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QUALCOMM and Applied Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM 1 9 13 1 2.58 Applied Materials 0 15 19 0 2.56

QUALCOMM currently has a consensus price target of $190.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $226.74, indicating a potential upside of 1.22%. Given QUALCOMM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe QUALCOMM is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

QUALCOMM pays an annual dividend of $3.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. QUALCOMM pays out 72.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Applied Materials pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. QUALCOMM has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years and Applied Materials has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. QUALCOMM is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

74.3% of QUALCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Applied Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QUALCOMM and Applied Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM $44.28 billion 3.95 $10.14 billion $4.89 33.39 Applied Materials $28.37 billion 6.29 $7.18 billion $8.68 25.81

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Materials. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QUALCOMM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QUALCOMM and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM 26.77% 40.35% 19.74% Applied Materials 23.88% 40.96% 22.99%

Volatility & Risk

QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Materials beats QUALCOMM on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA, LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer, enterprise, cloud, IoT, and extended reality, and investments, including non-marketable equity securities and, to a lesser extent, marketable equity securities, and convertible debt instruments. It also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

