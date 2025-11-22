International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Receives $50.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.80 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,340,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428,455 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in International Paper by 51.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,990,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,272,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter worth about $281,735,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Paper by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,763,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,422 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in International Paper by 7.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,330,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,520,945,000 after buying an additional 3,768,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of -376.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.88%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

