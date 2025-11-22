Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading Down 15.2% – What’s Next?

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 1,613,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 439,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

