0G (0G) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $262.10 Million

0G (0G) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One 0G token can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00001469 BTC on exchanges. 0G has a total market capitalization of $262.10 million and $172.12 million worth of 0G was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0G has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

0G Profile

0G’s genesis date was September 22nd, 2025. 0G’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,243,998 tokens. 0G’s official Twitter account is @0g_foundation. The official website for 0G is www.0gfoundation.ai. 0G’s official message board is 0g.ai/blog. The Reddit community for 0G is https://reddit.com/r/0glabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0G

According to CryptoCompare, “0G (0G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. 0G has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 213,243,998 in circulation. The last known price of 0G is 1.17358221 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $191,796,016.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.0gfoundation.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0G directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0G should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0G using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

