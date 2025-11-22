Defi App (HOME) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Defi App (HOME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Defi App has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Defi App token can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Defi App has a total market cap of $56.61 million and approximately $20.69 million worth of Defi App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Defi App alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83,527.61 or 0.99822228 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Defi App Token Profile

Defi App was first traded on June 9th, 2025. Defi App’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,806,900,926 tokens. The official message board for Defi App is blog.defi.app. The official website for Defi App is defi.app. Defi App’s official Twitter account is @defiapp.

Buying and Selling Defi App

According to CryptoCompare, “Defi App (HOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defi App has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,720,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Defi App is 0.01961874 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $21,519,857.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defi.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defi App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defi App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Defi App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Defi App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defi App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.