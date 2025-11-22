BugsCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.52 Million (BGSC)

BugsCoin (BGSC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, BugsCoin has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One BugsCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BugsCoin has a market capitalization of $25.12 million and approximately $13.52 million worth of BugsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BugsCoin Token Profile

BugsCoin was first traded on August 23rd, 2024. BugsCoin’s total supply is 29,441,428,003 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,079,975,851 tokens. BugsCoin’s official Twitter account is @bugscoin_bgsc. The official website for BugsCoin is www.bugscoin.com. The official message board for BugsCoin is t.me/bugscoin_news.

Buying and Selling BugsCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BugsCoin (BGSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BugsCoin has a current supply of 29,441,428,003 with 11,563,499,503 in circulation. The last known price of BugsCoin is 0.00232223 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $14,389,696.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bugscoin.com.”

