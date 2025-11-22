BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0089 on Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $32.37 million and $8.83 thousand worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83,527.61 or 0.99822228 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is https://reddit.com/r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io.

BLOCKv Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv (VEE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BLOCKv has a current supply of 3,646,271,241.20025521 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BLOCKv is 0.00894438 USD and is up 6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $35,725.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockv.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.