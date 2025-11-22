ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33.92 Thousand

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $33.92 thousand and $205.65 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83,527.61 or 0.99822228 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO was first traded on October 24th, 2021. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 1,534,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ALL BEST ICO is https://reddit.com/r/allbestico/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @c_altcoins. The official message board for ALL BEST ICO is x.com/c_altcoins/status/1905243057361953238. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is crypto-altcoins.com.

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto-Altcoins.com (ALTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Crypto-Altcoins.com has a current supply of 1,534,000,000 with 1,330,240,533 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto-Altcoins.com is 0.00002211 USD and is down -5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto-altcoins.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

