Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Shares Down 13.1% – What’s Next?

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200 and last traded at GBX 203. Approximately 12,338,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 502% from the average daily volume of 2,047,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ithaca Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 145 to GBX 220 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 target price on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ithaca Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 210.

Get Ithaca Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ITH

Ithaca Energy Trading Down 13.1%

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 204.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 179.70. The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.15.

(Get Free Report)

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.