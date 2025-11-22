Sahara AI (SAHARA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.18 Million

Sahara AI (SAHARA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Sahara AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sahara AI has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Sahara AI has a total market capitalization of $156.81 million and approximately $19.18 million worth of Sahara AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,527.61 or 0.99822228 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sahara AI Coin Profile

Sahara AI’s launch date was June 26th, 2025. Sahara AI’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,040,000,000 coins. Sahara AI’s official Twitter account is @saharalabsai. The official message board for Sahara AI is saharaai.com/blog/what-is-sahara-ai. Sahara AI’s official website is saharaai.com.

Sahara AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sahara AI (SAHARA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Sahara AI has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,377,083,334 in circulation. The last known price of Sahara AI is 0.07722203 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $24,839,897.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saharaai.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sahara AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sahara AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sahara AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

