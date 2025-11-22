Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $3.68 Million Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. $HBCP

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,996 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.91% of Home Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBCP. CWM LLC raised its position in Home Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Home Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $54.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $61.07. The stock has a market cap of $429.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.63.
Home Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBCP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.
Home Bancorp Profile
Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.
