123,155 Shares in Digi International Inc. $DGII Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 123,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Digi International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 67.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 5,263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $852,880.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,526.62. The trade was a 41.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DGII opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Digi International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Digi International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Digi International from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

