Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 81,800 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Arlo Technologies worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 185.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

ARLO stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.15 and a beta of 1.69. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Insider Activity

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.190 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 149,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $2,148,616.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 519,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,316.35. This represents a 22.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 95,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $1,621,355.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,747,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,691,571.09. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 541,369 shares of company stock worth $8,855,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

